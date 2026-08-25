TCS eyes cross selling, expansion to offset margin hit from MHP buy

MHP is a Germany-headquartered firm with about 4,500 employees and approximately 300 clients. The CY25 revenue of €742 million implies an acquisition valuation multiple of 0.43 times CY25 revenue. MHP’s revenues for the last three years were €742 million (CY25), €830 million (CY24) and €828 million (CY23), showing a declining trend as the EU's automotive industry faces intense competition.

Given timely regulatory approvals, the deal may close in three-four months. Revenue per employee for MHP is around $200,000 and the work is onsite-centric, which is usually low-margin. MHP is said to get 40 per cent of its revenues from Porsche and the rest from other OEMs/clients, with a euro bias. The acquisition would add about 2-3 per cent to TCS's total revenue.

The sale is explicitly linked to Porsche’s Sportwagenschmiede ’35 restructuring programme, under which the company is divesting non-core assets. MHP may be operating with an onsite-heavy delivery model. Porsche and MHP will continue their long-standing relationship.

TCS has also announced a broader five-year deal worth €1.25 billion with Porsche. This implies an annualised run rate of €250 million, which is about 0.9 per cent of FY27 revenue. As part of the partnership, TCS shall establish a dedicated AI Mobility Centre of Excellence for Porsche to industrialise AI across manufacturing, engineering, operations and customer experience. Timelines (and margins) are unknown so far.

In the acquisition, TCS Netherlands BV will acquire 100 per cent of MHP (excluding customary post-closing adjustments for net debt and working capital). The deal would be in cash. Clearances are required from the European Commission under EU merger control regulations and the EU Foreign Subsidies Regulation, along with approval under applicable foreign direct investment laws in specific nations such as Romania.

The acquisition would combine TCS’ capabilities in AI, engineering and technology with MHP’s domain-intensive automotive consulting expertise. MHP’s presence and relationships would strengthen TCS’ position across the EU’s automotive industry and industrial clients. The partnership would enable TCS and MHP to together deliver next-generation automotive technology services on software-defined mobility platforms.

Porsche’s five-year deal with MHP and TCS, worth €1.25 billion, creates a foundation for a broader partnership. It defines TCS as a strategic consulting and technology partner with an anchor automotive client with very high brand recognition. The planned AI Mobility Centre of Excellence would focus on industrialising use cases across mobility.

MHP is headquartered in Ludwigsburg, Germany. It has a presence in Romania, the UK, the US, India and Mexico through subsidiaries. Its capabilities span business consulting, digital transformation, AI, SAP transformation, manufacturing digitalisation, connected mobility and software-defined mobility across automotive and manufacturing, aerospace, defence, energy and the public sector.

Key monitorables would include timely regulatory approvals, integration of MHP’s capabilities with TCS and timely execution of the Porsche engagement. If the acquisition is completed within three-four months, it implies consolidation from Q4FY27 for TCS. This could mean inorganic quarter-on-quarter growth of 2.4-2.6 per cent in Q4FY27 (given full-quarter consolidation) and inorganic growth rates of about 2 per cent in FY28 for TCS.

German compensation is higher than that for Indian IT services. Even though MHP’s 4,500 employees account for less than 1 per cent of TCS’s workforce, the German employee base could lead to a modest increase in the average cost to company per employee. Given a likely low margin for MHP and incremental stress on the balance sheet from amortisation of intangibles, the near-term impact could be EBIT margin compression.

But given the scale of TCS’s balance sheet and P&L, this will have a small mathematical impact. According to analysts, the deal would be earnings per share (EPS)-neutral if MHP can maintain a net profit margin of about 2.5 per cent.

Against potential margin pressures, this opens the door for TCS into the high-end European auto mobility segment and enables TCS to cross-sell MHP’s services in other geographies and industrial segments. This is the strategic significance for TCS since the deal will not be instantly financially transformative.

Porsche monetises a non-core business adjacent to its expertise in building high-end cars. Since Porsche is a listed company, it may be possible to eventually get more details on MHP’s reported financials. As such, the 0.43 valuation multiple is lower than that for most well-known IT consulting brands.