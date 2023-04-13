TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

Sequentially, the company’s revenue grew by just 0.6 per cent on a constant currency basis, which was one of the slowest paces in over 11 quarters.

The firm witnessed slower revenue growth in Q4FY23 and failed to meet its FY23 exit Ebit margin of 25 per cent as some clients, especially in the North American region, took to pausing projects and rising onsite costs offset utilisation gains.