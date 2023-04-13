TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts

The impact of the banking crisis in the US was visible in IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services' (TCS) weak performance in the March quarter of fiscal 2023 (Q4FY23).
The firm witnessed slower revenue growth in Q4FY23 and failed to meet its FY23 exit Ebit margin of 25 per cent as some clients, especially in the North American region, took to pausing projects and rising onsite costs offset utilisation gains.
Sequentially, the company’s revenue grew by just 0.6 per cent on a constant currency basis, which was one of the slowest paces in over 11 quarters.
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.
Subscribe To Insights
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.Already a BS Premium subscriber? Log in NOW
What you get on Business Standard Premium?
- Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
- Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
- Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
- Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
- Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
Or
Also Read
TCS Q4 Preview: Revenue may rise up to 18% YoY; EBIT margin seen at 25%
Infosys strong TCV, deal wins in Q3 lend comfort amid macro risks: Analysts
TCS Q3 preview: Margins to expand sequentially; Revenue may grow 16-18% YoY
TCS Q3: Weak deal wins, negative headcount signal slowdown, say analysts
Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY
Anand Rathi Wealth soars 6%, hits record high on strong Q4 result
RBI okays re-appointment of Sanjay Agarwal as AU SFB's MD; stock surges 16%
TCS slips nearly 2% on weak management commentary post Q4 results
MARKET LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts; IT stocks bleed post TCS Q4; FMCGs gain
Chart check: Buy the dips in Nifty Pharma, Sell the rallies in Nifty FMCG
TCS
- NSE
- BSE
- 1D
- 5D
- 1M
- 3M
- 6M
- 5Y