Sunday, October 19, 2025 | 10:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / The balloon lands: Silver's hot-air premiums collapse as ETF frenzy cools

The balloon lands: Silver's hot-air premiums collapse as ETF frenzy cools

After soaring above NAVs, ETFs correct as supply and demand finally reconcile

exchange-traded funds, ETF
premium

Silver, like gold, has rallied sharply over the past six months, gaining nearly 60 per cent in the domestic market, driven by both investment interest and industrial use.

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 19 2025 | 10:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The recent rush into silver exchange-traded funds (ETFs) has cooled over the past two trading sessions, ending a streak that had driven their prices well above their net asset value (NAV).
 
Silver ETFs had traded at premiums of 5–10 per cent for five straight sessions starting October 9, after global silver prices crossed the $40-per-ounce mark. The gap, caused by a global shortage of physical silver, led several fund houses to temporarily stop taking new inflows into their silver fund-of-funds.
 
That strain now seems to be easing. On Friday, silver ETF prices broadly aligned with their indicative NAVs. Nippon India
Topics : silver ETFs Silver demand Market Lens
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon