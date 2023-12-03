Theme for a dream: Why thematic funds are gaining traction in the market

Beyond the obvious equity mutual fund winners this year, which have been mid and smallcap categories, thematic or sectoral funds have noticeably taken the lead. Data shows thematic equity mutual funds have amassed inflows worth Rs 22,871 crore as of October-end, higher than the Rs 18,855 crore gathered by the midcap category, and only second to the small-cap flows of Rs 32,000 crore.
In contrast, the largecap category has witnessed net outflows of Rs 2,894 crore in this period.
Thematic or sectoral mutual funds invest in stocks tied to a particular theme or sector. These schemes are high-risk in nature as they carry anywhere between 80 per cent and 100 per cent exposure to stocks belonging to the same