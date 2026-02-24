Tuesday, February 24, 2026 | 01:57 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / This agri-related stock zoomed 15% on over 100-fold jump in volume

This agri-related stock zoomed 15% on over 100-fold jump in volume

Regaal Resources share price rose as much as 14.6 per cent to ₹70.85 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) in Tuesday's trade.

Regaal Resources share price today, February 24, 2026

Regaal Resources share price rose on Tuesday.

Ananya Chaudhuri Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2026 | 1:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Regaal Resources share price today

Regaal Resources share price jumped 15 per cent on Tuesday, tracking a surge in trade volumes. The scrip rose as much as 14.6 per cent to ₹70.85 per share on the National Stock Exchange (NSE). 
As of 1:06 PM, Regaal Resources share price was trading 8.1 per cent higher at ₹66.83 per share as compared to a 1.11 per cent decline in the Nifty 50 index.

Why did Regaal Resources share price rise today?

The buying interest in the Regaal Resource shares rose amid a significant increase in trade volumes. Its total traded volume surged 101 times to its 30-day average so far, according to data on Bloomberg. The stock is the second most active equity on the NSE. 
 
So far on Tuesday, Regaal Resources saw its 20.4 million shares change hands on the NSE at an average traded price of ₹60.08 per share, compared to the previous session’s total traded volume of 0.5 million shares, according to data on the NSE.

Regaal Resources Q3 results

Regaal Resources, a agro-processing company, reported that its profit after tax (PAT) declined 6.9 per cent on year to ₹13.2 crore in the December quarter (Q3FY26) from ₹14.2 crore in the same quarter a year ago. 

The company's total income increased 25.7 per cent on year to ₹323.3 crore from ₹257.3 crore. The operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (Ebitda) rose 12.4 per cent on year to ₹34.6 crore from ₹30.7 crore. 
During the October–December (Q3FY26) quarter, Regaal Resources incurred a one-time loss of ₹6.7 crore to refund a portion of subsidy to the Government. The company had to make the refund as the Department of Industries informed the company that certain utilisation of the subsidy was not in accordance with the policy. 
Regaal Resources had received state goods and service tax (SGST) reimbursement under the Bihar Industrial Promotion Policy for sales made since April, 2019. Some distributors took the local tax credits they earned from a portion of these sales and used them to pay off taxes on sales made to other states, the company said in an exchange filing.

Technical view

Technically, Regaal Resources is witnessing a strong bounce back rally from the bottom levels with great volume, Swati Hotkar, assistant vice president, technical research at Nirmal Bang Securities. 
Today’s closing will play a vital role. If the stock manages to maintain a positive closing above the ₹65 level, then a positive move is likely to continue towards ₹72–₹76. On the flip side, it has immediate support at ₹64-₹62 zone. As long as it is trades above the mentioned support zone, the positive trend is likely to continue, she said. 
Disclaimer: View and outlook shared belong to the respective brokerages/analysts and are not endorsed by Business Standard. Readers discretion is advised.

