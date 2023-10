The average trading volumes on the counter doubled today. A combined 5.42 million equity shares, representing 3 per cent of the total equity of Prakash Industries, had

Shares of Prakash Industries rallied 9 per cent on the BSE to hit a multi-year high of Rs 174.80 in Wednesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes. In the past three days, the stock of the iron & steel company has surged 25 per cent. It was quoting at its highest level since June 2018.