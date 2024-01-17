This PSU stock has zoomed over 100% in last six weeks

Shares of MSTC surged 9 per cent on BSE to hit a record high of Rs 995.45 in Wednesday’s intra-day trade on heavy volumes in an otherwise weak market.

The stock of the public sector undertaking (PSU) company was trading higher for the third straight day, zooming 30 per cent during the period.

In the past six weeks, the market price of MSTC has more than doubled or skyrocketed 131 per cent from a level of Rs 431.3 on December 6, 2023.

At 11:16 AM; MSTC was quoting 7 per cent higher at Rs 983 as compared to a 1.5 per cent decline