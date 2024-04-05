Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

This recently listed stock soared 76% in 50 days; up 116% from issue price

In past three days Inox India has surged 19% after the company said it received new patent rights from Government of India.

Stock market rally, bull trading, Sensex, nifty
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 05 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Shares of INOX India (INOX) hit a record high of Rs 1,427.95, as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade on the back of two-fold jump in average trading volumes.

In past three trading days the stock of the largest domestic supplier of cryogenic equipment company has surged 19 per cent after the company said it received patent rights from Patents Office, Government of India titled: "A method for suspending inner vessels of DEW AR type container to store Cryogenic Fluid” bearing Patent No. 530403.

In past 10 trading days, the market price of INOX has soared

Also Read

INOX India makes bumper debut; lists at 44% premium over issue price

PVR Inox Q2FY24 result: Profit at Rs 166 cr; revenue rises to Rs 1,999 cr

Stocks to Watch: Allcargo Logistics, Mazagon Dock, Cochin Ship, Inox India

Despite secondary market volatility, IPO charm is here to stay: Analysts

Isro completes human rating of CE20 cryogenic engine for Gaganyaan mission

IREDA surges 13% on heavy volumes; zooms 32% in 1 week post FY24 biz update

RBI wants inflation elephant in the forest. Can pricier oil bring it back?

Breakout stocks: CoForge, TechM, Sonata can rally up to 14%, suggest charts

Securities tribunal gets new presiding officer, new technical member

Indraprastha Medical zooms 20% after HDFC Bank offloads 3% stake

Topics : Buzzing stocks Market trends stock market trading stock market rally NSE listing

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 05 2024 | 2:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold Silver Price TodayIndian RupeeLok Sabha PollsRBI MPC Meeting Live UpdatesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon