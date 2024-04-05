This recently listed stock soared 76% in 50 days; up 116% from issue price

Shares of INOX India (INOX) hit a record high of Rs 1,427.95, as they rallied 7 per cent on the BSE in Friday's intra-day trade on the back of two-fold jump in average trading volumes.

In past three trading days the stock of the largest domestic supplier of cryogenic equipment company has surged 19 per cent after the company said it received patent rights from Patents Office, Government of India titled: "A method for suspending inner vessels of DEW AR type container to store Cryogenic Fluid” bearing Patent No. 530403.

In past 10 trading days, the market price of INOX has soared