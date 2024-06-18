This smallcap defense stock has rallied 55% in 3 days; zoomed 87% in 9 days

Shares of Paras Defence and Space Technologies hit a new high of Rs 1,388.70, as they rallied 20 per cent on the BSE in Tuesday’s intra-day trade amid heavy volumes.
The average trading volumes on the counter more than doubled today. Till 12:23 pm, a combined 11.97 million equity shares representing 30.69 per cent of total outstanding shares of Paras Defence changed hands on the NSE and BSE.
The stock of aerospace & defense company has locked in 20 per cent upper circuit of the second straight day. In past three days, it has surged 55
