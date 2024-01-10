Sensex (    %)
                        
This SME group stock has zoomed over 100% in just 7 trading days

The stock of the small and medium enterprise (SME) has more than doubled or zoomed 102 per cent in last 7 days from a level of Rs 64.80 on January 1, 2024

Sensex, Nifty, stock brokers
Premium

Deepak Korgaonkar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 10 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

Shares of Siyaram Recycling Industries were locked in the 10 per cent upper circuit for the seventh straight day at Rs 130.69 on the BSE in Wednesday's early trade.

In the past seven trading days, the stock of the small and medium enterprise (SME) has more than doubled or zoomed 102 per cent from a level of Rs 64.80 on January 1, 2024.

Currently, Siyaram Recycling is holding a whopping 184 per cent gain against its issue price of Rs 46 per share. The company made its market debut last month on December 21, 2023.

The BSE SME scrips, listed under the M

First Published: Jan 10 2024 | 11:25 AM IST

