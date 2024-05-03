This SME stock surges 122% in 7 weeks; up 2091% from IPO price in 9 months

Shares of Bondada Engineering (Bondada) were locked in the upper circuit for the eight straight trading day, up 5 per cent at Rs 1,642.95, hitting new high on the BSE in Friday’s intra-day trade in an otherwise weak market. In comparison, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 1.1 per cent at 74,009 at 12:38 PM.

In past seven weeks, the stock of telecom infrastructure company has surged 122 per cent. Currently, Bondada stock was trading 2,091 per cent higher over its issue price of Rs 75 per share. Bondada made its stock market debut on August 30, 2023 under the SME