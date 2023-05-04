close

Time to book profit now; buy when Nifty hits 16,000: BofA Securities

The foreign brokerage firm expects Nifty to drop to 16,000 levels as they foresee global slowdown, volatile commodities, peak urban demand/slow rural revival as some of the risks for earnings.

Puneet Wadhwa New Delhi
Last Updated : May 04 2023 | 12:02 PM IST
Possibility of a cut in corporate earnings growth forecasts, high valuation (one-year forward P/E of 19.5x), interest rates stating elevated for longer-than-expected and credit tightening are some of the risks for the Indian markets, said analysts at BofA Securities, who suggest investors book profit at the current levels.
Going ahead, they expect the Nifty50 index to drop to 16,000 levels – down nearly 12 per cent from the current levels, which they believe would be a good time to buy. However, BofA Securities has kept its Nifty50 target unchanged at 18,000 levels for December 2023-end.
Global slowdown, volatile commodities, peak urban demand/slow rural revival are risks for earnings, BofA said, and expects continued cuts to consensus' FY24/25 earnings growth.
First Published: May 04 2023 | 12:02 PM IST

