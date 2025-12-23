Tuesday, December 23, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Tonbo Imaging files DRHP for IPO after rapid growth in defence electronics

Tonbo Imaging files DRHP for IPO after rapid growth in defence electronics

Tonbo Imaging has filed its DRHP with Sebi for an IPO that is entirely an offer for sale. The firm reported FY25 revenue of Rs 469 crore, with 65% from overseas sales

initial public offering, IPO
premium

The offer for sale comprises 1,960,000 equity shares by promoter selling shareholders, 339,700 equity shares by the promoter group selling shareholder, and 15,635,046 equity shares by investor selling shareholders. | Illustration: Binay Sinha

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2025 | 10:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tonbo Imaging Limited, a defence electronics original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The company’s initial public offering comprises an offer for sale of 18,085,246 equity shares of Rs 2 each.
 
What does Tonbo Imaging’s offer for sale include? 
The offer for sale comprises 1,960,000 equity shares by promoter selling shareholders, 339,700 equity shares by the promoter group selling shareholder, and 15,635,046 equity shares by investor selling shareholders.
 
Who are Tonbo Imaging’s promoters and key investors? 
Founded in 2003 by technologists with prior experience at the
Topics : SEBI IPO initial public offerings
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon