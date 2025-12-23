Tonbo Imaging files DRHP for IPO after rapid growth in defence electronics

Tonbo Imaging Limited, a defence electronics original equipment manufacturer (OEM), has filed its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The company’s initial public offering comprises an offer for sale of 18,085,246 equity shares of Rs 2 each.

What does Tonbo Imaging’s offer for sale include?

The offer for sale comprises 1,960,000 equity shares by promoter selling shareholders, 339,700 equity shares by the promoter group selling shareholder, and 15,635,046 equity shares by investor selling shareholders.

Who are Tonbo Imaging’s promoters and key investors?

Founded in 2003 by technologists with prior experience at the