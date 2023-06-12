TTML, Suzlon, Paytm: 5 stocks up over 15% in May. Is it time to sell them?



On Monday, Shares of Suzlon Energy gained 5 per cent, Mazagoan Dock Shipbuilders rose 2 per cent, while Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) traded sideways. Also, Torrent Power, Suzlon Energy and One 97 Communications have soared 23 per cent, 19 per cent and 17 per cent each so far in the current month.

The stock market has passed a few sessions in the June series, with stellar performance from few stocks in Nifty 500 index. Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and Mazagoan Dock Shipbuilders take the top position by surging 29 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.