TTML, Suzlon, Paytm: 5 stocks up over 15% in May. Is it time to sell them?

The bullish trend in TTML, Suzlon, Paytm, Mazagoan Dock Shipbuilders and Torrent Power continues to remain resilient, anticipating up to 30 per cent upside.

Avdhut Bagkar Mumbai
Selective stocks continue to ride the bullish momentum

3 min read Last Updated : Jun 12 2023 | 11:43 AM IST
The stock market has passed a few sessions in the June series, with stellar performance from few stocks in Nifty 500 index. Shares of Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) and Mazagoan Dock Shipbuilders take the top position by surging 29 per cent and 28 per cent, respectively.
Also, Torrent Power, Suzlon Energy and One 97 Communications have soared 23 per cent, 19 per cent and 17 per cent each so far in the current month. 
On Monday, Shares of Suzlon Energy gained 5 per cent, Mazagoan Dock Shipbuilders rose 2 per cent, while Tata Teleservices (Maharashtra) traded sideways.
First Published: Jun 12 2023 | 11:43 AM IST

