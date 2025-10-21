Expansion and market share gains seen ahead for UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement’s earnings in the second quarter of 2025-26 (Q2FY26) were in line with consensus estimates or slightly lower. Operating profit grew 53 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹3,090 crore. Operating profit per tonne increased 32 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹914 crore, which was lower than consensus. The operating profit margin (OPM) expanded 3.3 percentage points Y-o-Y to 16 per cent. Net profit increased 75 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1,230 crore.

The company management indicated a positive demand outlook, supported by goods and services tax (GST) 2.0, rural demand, urban real estate, infrastructure projects, and private capex. Brand