Cash in on dividends! Coal India, NTPC, 26 others go ex-date next week

Dividend stocks: Here's the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus next week, following their dividend announcements, along with key details

SI Reporter New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Oct 31 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Dividend stocks: D-street investors looking to pocket additional gains from their portfolios may keep an eye on Shree Cement, NTPC, Coal India, Sanofi India, Oracle Financial Services Software, and 23 other companies next week, as these firms turn ex-dividend following the announcement of shareholder rewards.
 
According to data available on the BSE, the shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend between Monday, November 3, and Friday, November 7, 2025. Investors seeking to receive the declared dividends must hold these stocks on or before their respective ex-dividend dates.
 
Other notable names on the list include Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, DCM Shriram, Supreme Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, RailTel Corporation of India, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Godrej Consumer Products, Computer Age Management Services, and Balkrishna Industries.
 
 
Among the highlighted firms, Oracle Financial Services Software has announced the highest payout, declaring an interim dividend of ₹130 per share. Shree Cement ranks second with an interim dividend of ₹75 per share, followed closely by Sanofi India, which has declared a similar payout of ₹75 per share. 

Here’s the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus next week, following their dividend announcements, along with key details:
 
Company Ex-date Purpose Record date
Colgate Palmolive (India) Nov 3, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹24 Nov 3, 2025
DCM Shriram Nov 3, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹3.60 Nov 3, 2025
Oracle Financial Services Software Nov 3, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹130 Nov 3, 2025
Shree Cement Nov 3, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹80 Nov 3, 2025
Supreme Industries Nov 3, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹11 Nov 3, 2025
Bhansali Engineering Polymers Nov 4, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 5, 2025
Coal India Nov 4, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹10.25 Nov 4, 2025
Happiest Minds Technologies Nov 4, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.75 Nov 4, 2025
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Nov 4, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6 Nov 4, 2025
RailTel Corporation of India Nov 4, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 4, 2025
Sundram Fasteners Nov 4, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹3.75 Nov 4, 2025
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Nov 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹5 Nov 6, 2025
Nippon Life India Asset Management Nov 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹9 Nov 6, 2025
Share India Securities Nov 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.40 Nov 6, 2025
TD Power Systems Nov 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 6, 2025
Vaibhav Global Nov 6, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1.50 Nov 6, 2025
Aptus Value Housing Finance India Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2 Nov 7, 2025
Balkrishna Industries Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend Nov 7, 2025
Computer Age Management Services Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹14 Nov 7, 2025
Dabur India Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.75 Nov 7, 2025
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹3 Nov 7, 2025
Godrej Consumer Products Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend Nov 7, 2025
Hindustan Unilever Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹19 Nov 7, 2025
Manappuram Finance Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹0.50 Nov 7, 2025
Navin Fluorine International Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹6.50 Nov 7, 2025
NTPC Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹2.75 Nov 7, 2025
OCCL Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹1 Nov 7, 2025
Sanofi India Nov 7, 2025 Interim Dividend - ₹75 Nov 7, 2025
  (Source: BSE) 
Meanwhile, the boards of Balkrishna Industries, and Godrej Consumer Products are scheduled to meet today to consider proposals for dividend payments for the financial year 2025–26, if any. These companies have already fixed November 7 as the record date.
   

