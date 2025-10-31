Dividend stocks: D-street investors looking to pocket additional gains from their portfolios may keep an eye on Shree Cement, NTPC, Coal India, Sanofi India, Oracle Financial Services Software, and 23 other companies next week, as these firms turn ex-dividend following the announcement of shareholder rewards.
According to data available on the BSE, the shares of these companies will trade ex-dividend between Monday, November 3, and Friday, November 7, 2025. Investors seeking to receive the declared dividends must hold these stocks on or before their respective ex-dividend dates.
Other notable names on the list include Hindustan Petroleum Corporation, DCM Shriram, Supreme Industries, Happiest Minds Technologies, Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders, RailTel Corporation of India, Dr Agarwal’s Eye Hospital, Godrej Consumer Products, Computer Age Management Services, and Balkrishna Industries.
Among the highlighted firms, Oracle Financial Services Software has announced the highest payout, declaring an interim dividend of ₹130 per share. Shree Cement ranks second with an interim dividend of ₹75 per share, followed closely by Sanofi India, which has declared a similar payout of ₹75 per share.
Here’s the complete list of stocks that will remain in focus next week, following their dividend announcements, along with key details:
(Source: BSE)
|
Company
|
Ex-date
|
Purpose
|
Record date
|
Colgate Palmolive (India)
|
Nov 3, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹24
|
Nov 3, 2025
|
DCM Shriram
|
Nov 3, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹3.60
|
Nov 3, 2025
|
Oracle Financial Services Software
|
Nov 3, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹130
|
Nov 3, 2025
|
Shree Cement
|
Nov 3, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹80
|
Nov 3, 2025
|
Supreme Industries
|
Nov 3, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹11
|
Nov 3, 2025
|
Bhansali Engineering Polymers
|
Nov 4, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1
|
Nov 5, 2025
|
Coal India
|
Nov 4, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹10.25
|
Nov 4, 2025
|
Happiest Minds Technologies
|
Nov 4, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹2.75
|
Nov 4, 2025
|
Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders
|
Nov 4, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹6
|
Nov 4, 2025
|
RailTel Corporation of India
|
Nov 4, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1
|
Nov 4, 2025
|
Sundram Fasteners
|
Nov 4, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹3.75
|
Nov 4, 2025
|
Hindustan Petroleum Corporation
|
Nov 6, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹5
|
Nov 6, 2025
|
Nippon Life India Asset Management
|
Nov 6, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹9
|
Nov 6, 2025
|
Share India Securities
|
Nov 6, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.40
|
Nov 6, 2025
|
TD Power Systems
|
Nov 6, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1
|
Nov 6, 2025
|
Vaibhav Global
|
Nov 6, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1.50
|
Nov 6, 2025
|
Aptus Value Housing Finance India
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹2
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Balkrishna Industries
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Interim Dividend
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Computer Age Management Services
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹14
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Dabur India
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹2.75
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹3
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Godrej Consumer Products
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Interim Dividend
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Hindustan Unilever
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹19
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Manappuram Finance
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹0.50
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Navin Fluorine International
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹6.50
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
NTPC
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹2.75
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
OCCL
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹1
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Sanofi India
|
Nov 7, 2025
|
Interim Dividend - ₹75
|
Nov 7, 2025
Meanwhile, the boards of Balkrishna Industries, and Godrej Consumer Products are scheduled to meet today to consider proposals for dividend payments for the financial year 2025–26, if any. These companies have already fixed November 7 as the record date.