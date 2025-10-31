Stock Market LIVE: GIFT Nifty flat; Nikkei hits record; Lenskart IPO, Maruti, ITC, Swiggy Q2 eyed
Sensex Today | Stock Market LIVE on Friday, October 31, 2025: At 6:58 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 10 points higher at 26,042, indicating a muted start for the bourses.
Stock Market LIVE on Friday, October 31, 2025: Easing tensions between US and China, September quarter results, along with mixed global cues may drive the mood of the benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty, on the last trading day of the week.
At 6:58 AM, GIFT Nifty futures were trading 10 points higher at 26,042, indicating a muted start for the bourses.
Global cues
Asia-Pacific markets opened mostly higher on Friday as investors reacted positively to signs of easing tensions between Washington and Beijing. The move followed a meeting between US President Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday, where both leaders reportedly agreed to a limited trade truce. The deal helped defuse a dispute over rare earth exports that had threatened to escalate into a broader trade war between the world’s two largest economies.
Nikkei rose over 1 per cent, touching a fresh record high, while the Topix advanced 0.79 per cent, also hitting a new peak. Kospi slipped 0.19 per cent after reaching a record high in the previous session, while the Kosdaq gained 0.47 per cent. ASX 200 opened 0.45 per cent higher.
Overnight in the US, major indices ended lower as traders digested mixed earnings from Big Tech. The S&P 500 fell 0.99 per cent, the Nasdaq Composite declined 1.58 per cent, and the Dow Jones slipped 0.23 per cent.
Q2 results
Vedanta, Bank of Baroda, Phoenix Mills, GAIL India, Bharat Electronics, Patanjali Foods, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Bajaj Electricals, Maruti Suzuki India, ACC, Sammaan Capital, Kalpataru Projects International, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Schaeffler India, Godrej Consumer Products, Aptus Value Housing Finance India, Equitas Small Finance Bank, Dr Lal PathLabs, R R Kabel, Shriram Finance, and Balkrishna Industries among companies to announce quarterly earnings today.
Investors will also react to Q2 results of major players like ITC, Dabur, Swiggy and NTPC among others.
IPO corner
Lenskart IPO (Mainline) will open for subscription today, while Studds Accessories IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 1 and Orkla India IPO (Mainline) will enter Day 3.
Also, Safecure Services IPO (SME) will see its Day 3 of subscription, while Game Changers IPO (SME) will see its allotment.
Commodity check
Oil prices slipped on Thursday as traders weighed the impact of a potential thaw in US-China trade tensions, after Trump agreed to lower tariffs on Chinese goods following his meeting with President Xi Jinping in South Korea.
Brent crude futures declined 0.6 per cent to $64.52 per barrel, while US WTI crude fell 0.6 per cent to $60.13 per barrel.
Meanwhile, gold prices surged nearly 2 per cent, supported by a Federal Reserve interest rate cut and persistent uncertainty surrounding the final contours of the US-China trade deal.
Spot gold rose 1.8 per cent to $3,999.19 per ounce, after briefly gaining almost 2 per cent earlier in the session. US gold futures for December delivery advanced 0.3 per cent to $4,011.80 per ounce.
8:37 AM
Indian markets enter the final trading day of the week — and the month — on a cautious note after Nifty and Sensex suffered a heavy selloff yesterday. The much-anticipated Xi–Trump meeting and the US Fed’s 25 bps rate cut failed to lift sentiment, reflecting a classic “buy on rumour, sell on fact” trend.
FIIs turned net sellers at 3,078 crore while DIIs bought 2,469 crore, indicating underlying support. Strength in Nifty will be confirmed only above the 26,107 mark; until then, expect a choppy, range-bound session.
Key earnings to watch today include Maruti Suzuki, Bharat Electronics, Shriram Finance, Godrej Consumer Products, and ACC.
Preferred trades: Buy Nifty at CMP with targets of 26,107/26,277 and Bank Nifty with targets of 58,350/58,600. Stock picks remain bullish on LTIM, Polycab, Laurus Labs, L&T Financial, HUDCO, and Canara Bank, with LTIM as the top buy on any intraday weakness.
View by: Prashanth Tapse, senior vice president of research at Mehta Equities
8:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RBI Dy Guv reaffirms crypto scepticism, says CBDC will grow step by step
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) will continue to take a measured approach in developing its Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), prioritising careful assessment over speed, even as it maintains a firm position against private cryptocurrencies, Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar said on Thursday (October 30) at Business Standard’s annual BFSI Summit in Mumbai.
Responding to a question on the pace of CBDC adoption, Sankar said India was technologically and operationally prepared to expand its digital currency pilots but would refrain from rushing into a full-scale launch. “Many countries are experimenting with CBDC. We do not want to rush or launch it full scale because everyone globally is just starting off. The use cases are still very different and limited,” he said. READ MORE
8:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sectoral ETFs: Invest if you anticipate turnaround in beaten-down sector
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Mutual fund houses continue to widen their product range by launching schemes based on narrow sectoral themes, typically through exchange-traded funds (ETFs). The latest is the Kotak Nifty Chemical ETF, whose new fund offer has opened for subscription.
“By tracking the Nifty Chemical Index, the ETF provides exposure to a basket of leading chemical companies, mitigating single-stock risks and capturing the sector’s broad-based growth potential,” says Devender Singhal, fund manager, Kotak Mutual Fund. READ MORE
8:17 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Earnings steady, valuations cheap: NTPC remains Nuvama's top power play
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Power sector giant NTPC remains Nuvama Institutional Equities’ (Nuvama) top pick in the power utilities space, supported by resilient earnings growth, healthy return ratios, and robust capacity expansion plans across thermal, hydro, and renewable segments.
The brokerage expects the state-run major to deliver a 6 per cent earnings per share (EPS) compound annual growth rate (CAGR) over FY25-27E, supported by a steady core return on equity (RoE) of around 17 per cent and a sizeable ₹2.2 trillion capex pipeline (about 22GW under construction, split evenly between thermal/hydro and renewable energy). READ MORE
8:10 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Strong domestic orders, non-core divestments may drive rerating for L&T
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Larsen & Toubro (L&T) reported a miss on revenue for Q2FY26. Order inflows were higher than consensus, with growth guidance for orders upgraded. The growth guidance of 15 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) for group revenues and 8.5 per cent operating profit margin for the core business in FY26 was maintained.
The consolidated Q2FY26 net profit was in line, though revenue guidance was missed due to lower-than-expected revenue from core engineering, procurement and construction (EPC). Order inflows for the core EPC business stood at Rs 96,800 crore, and the operating profit margin improved by 20 basis points Y-o-Y. Net working capital and return on equity (RoE) continued to improve. READ MORE
8:04 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Groww seeks valuation of ₹61,700 cr in IPO; sets price band ₹95-100/share
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Billionbrains Garage Ventures, the parent of digital investment platform Groww, has set a price band of ₹95-100 per share for its ₹6,632 crore initial public offering (IPO).
At the top end, the company will be valued at ₹61,736 crore ($7 billion). The IPO — one of the largest this year — will open for subscription between November 4 and 7.
It comprises a fresh issue worth ₹1,060 crore and an offer for sale of ₹5,572 crore, with early investors, such as Tiger Global and Peak XV Partners, offloading part of their holdings. Proceeds from the fresh issue will be used to strengthen the company’s Cloud infrastructure, invest in subsidiaries, and fund potential acquisitions. Groww’s public offering comes amid a surge in retail investors entering the securities market, both through direct equity investing and mutual fund channels. READ MORE
7:56 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wipro to ring NYSE bell on October 31, marking 25 years of listing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Wipro has been invited to ring the closing bell at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) on October 31 to commemorate its 25 years of listing and the recent launch of its Wipro Intelligence suite of AI-powered platforms, solutions, and transformative offerings.
Rishad Premji, Executive Chairman, and Srini Pallia, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, will be joined by Wipro’s executive leadership team on the NYSE podium to ring the bell.
“This year holds special significance for Wipro as we celebrate 25 years of being listed on the New York Stock Exchange and 80 years since our founding,” said Premji. READ MORE
7:48 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: BS BFSI Summit: PEs on way to become mainstream in India: Industry leaders
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Private equity (PE) firms have emerged as the largest contributors to foreign direct investment (FDI) in India and are playing a significant role in job creation, senior industry leaders said on Thursday.
“For PE specifically, India remains underpenetrated. It has been the fastest-growing large economy in the world for the past three years, and we expect it to be a global driver of PE demand,” said Hari Gopalakrishnan, partner, head of India and co-head of services at Swedish PE firm EQT, during a panel discussion moderated by Nivedita Mookerji of Business Standard. READ MORE
7:45 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sebi sets timelines for derivatives rollout on Bankex, BankNifty, FinNifty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets regulator Sebi on Thursday came out with guidelines for stock exchanges to implement eligibility criteria for derivatives on non-benchmark indices such as Bankex, FinNifty and BankNifty.
In its circular, Sebi said stock exchanges must adjust the composition and weights of existing non-benchmark indices. READ MORE
7:39 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China manufacturing slump deepens to 6-month low in October, as PMI misses est.
Stock Market LIVE Updates: China’s manufacturing activity in October contracted more than expected, shrinking to the lowest level in six months, an official survey showed on Friday, as trade tensions with Washington reignited during the month.
The official manufacturing purchasing managers’ index came in at 49.0, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed, missing economists’ expectations for 49.6 in a Reuters poll. A reading above the 50 benchmark indicates growth while one below that suggests contraction.
The latest reading reversed the recovery in recent months, after the PMI rose to a six-month high of 49.8 in September, compared to 49.4 in August and 49.3 in July.
Source: CNBC
7:36 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lenkart IPO: Brokerages upbeat; GMP stays firm; should you park your money?
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Brokerages remain upbeat on the initial public offering (IPO) of technology-driven eyewear solutions provider Lenskart Solutions, citing the company’s strong positioning to capitalise on India’s growing eyewear market.
The technology-driven eyewear provider plans to raise ₹7,278.02 crore through a combination of a fresh issue of 53.5 million equity shares and an offer for sale of up to 127.6 million shares by promoters and existing investors. The IPO price band is set at ₹382–₹402 per share. The public offering opens tomorrow, October 25, will remain open until November 4, and is tentatively scheduled to list on Monday, November 10. READ MORE
7:32 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: F&O Cues: Here's how to trade Bank Nifty with a 'Bear Spread' strategy
BEAR SPREAD Strategy on BANK NIFTY
1) Buy BANKNIFTY (25-November Expiry) 58,000 PUT at ₹532 & simultaneously sell 57,500 PUT at ₹369
Lot Size 35
Cost of the strategy ₹163 (₹6,930 per strategy)
Maximum profit ₹11,795 If BANK NIFTY closes at or below 57,500 on 25 November expiry.
Breakeven Point ₹57,837
Risk Reward Ratio 1:2.07
Approx margin required ₹41,000 READ MORE
7:31 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Lenskart raises ₹3,268 crore from 147 anchor investors ahead of IPO
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Eyewear retailer Lenskart Solutions Ltd has raised ₹3,268.36 crore from 147 anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering (IPO), at the upper end of the price band of ₹402 per equity share.
The public offer will open for subscription on Friday and close on Tuesday. The price band for the IPO has been set at ₹382–₹402 per equity share of face value ₹2 each.
Investors can place bids for a minimum of 37 equity shares and in multiples of 37 shares thereafter. READ MORE
7:29 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Stocks to Watch today: ITC, RIL, TCS, Vedanta, Hyundai Motor India, Swiggy
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Hyundai Motor India: The Indian arm of the South Korean automaker reported a 14.3 per cent Y-o-Y increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,572 crore for the second quarter of FY2025–26 (Q2FY26), driven by cost reductions and a sharp rise in exports. The company’s exports grew 21.5 per cent Y-o-Y to 51,400 units during the quarter, offsetting a 6.8 per cent Y-o-Y decline in domestic sales, which stood at 139,521 units.
ITC:FMCG major ITC Ltd posted a 2.7 per cent Y-o-Y rise in consolidated net profit attributable to owners at ₹5,126.11 crore for Q2FY26, supported mainly by its cigarette business. In the same period last year, net profit was ₹4,992.87 crore. Consolidated gross revenue stood at ₹21,255.86 crore, down 1.3 per cent Y-o-Y from ₹21,536.38 crore.
Swiggy:Food delivery and quick-commerce platform Swiggy reported a deeper consolidated net loss of ₹1,092 crore for Q2FY26, compared with a loss of ₹626 crore a year earlier. Despite the higher loss, revenue from operations surged 54.4 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹5,561 crore, reflecting growth across its core food delivery and instant grocery segments. READ MORE
7:27 AM
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Asian market rise
-- Nikkei up 1.04 per cent
-- ASX200 advanced 0.51 per cent
First Published: Oct 31 2025 | 7:25 AM IST