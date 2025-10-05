Uptrend meets unease: Bulls advance, but only a slim herd corrals market

The advance/decline ratio (ADR) rose in September after hitting a six-month low in August, reaching 1.05 compared with 0.94 in the previous month.

ADR, a key measure of market breadth, compares the number of advancing stocks to declining ones over a given period. A reading above 1 indicates that more stocks gained than lost. Market analysts said September’s uptick was initially driven by optimism over a potential India-US trade deal and expectations of goods and services tax reductions.

However, sentiment turned cautious later in the month.

“The H-1B visa issue resurfaced, dampening hopes for a swift resolution to the trade