Vedanta pledges more stake in Hindustan Zinc to refinance loans



Vedanta's London-based holding company, Vedanta Resources, has to repay debt worth $1 billion by June this year to its lenders, and the additional share pledge was part of the group’s efforts to raise funds before the deadline. The group was in talks with Farallon Capital to raise an additional $1.25 billion. Anil Agarwal-led Vedanta has pledged an additional 2.44 per cent stake worth Rs 3,500 crore in its subsidiary Hindustan Zinc (HZL) as part of its plan to refinance old loans worth Rs 10,000 crore. With this, Vedanta has pledged 91 per cent of its stake in the mining company. Vedanta holds 65 per cent stake in zinc mining firm, HZL.



Vedanta had earlier sought the Reserve Bank of India’s permission to provide a corporate guarantee on this loan from its India subsidiary. “The group is looking at several options to repay loans and it has already repaid $2 billion in the past two years. Another $900-million is due by end of May which it should be able to pay,” said a banker who did not wish to be named. Hindustan Zinc has a market valuation of Rs 1.38 trillion as of Thursday with its shares closing at Rs 327. Vedanta’s shares, on the other hand, closed at Rs 279 a share with a total market value of Rs 1.3 trillion. On April 13, Vedanta had announced raising Rs 2,100 crore by placing non-convertible bonds on a private basis



Vedanta Resources, the ultimate holding company of the group, holds stakes in metals and mining projects across the world. The parent company has an annual interest expense of Rs 5,500 crore towards its outstanding debt. According to CRISIL, Vedanta Resources has annual debt maturities of around $3 billion in FY24 and FY25, with high near-term maturities of $1.7 billion in the first quarter of 2023-24. These loans were expected to be refinanced and the company was in talks with lenders, CRISIL said.

Also Read Hindustan Zinc dividend record date today; company's shares in the red Vedanta to sell its foreign zinc assets to Hindustan Zinc for $2.98 bn Centre to ask HZL to go for share swaps, warrants for $2.98 bn Vedanta deal Hindustan Zinc to acquire Vedanta's international zinc biz; stock slides 9% Vedanta may buy 6% more stake in Hindustan Zinc for Rs 7,900 cr Apple CEO Tim Cook opens doors to an eager crowd at Saket store in Delhi Wipro acquires Brahmins, to launch snack brand, focus on southern markets Kalrock-Jalan consortium opposes sale of three Jet Airways aircraft Kevin Vaz resigns from Disney Star, to join Viacom18 as its new CEO Among countries with Apple Stores, India has lowest per capita income