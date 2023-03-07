JUST IN
CBI arrests Pearls Group director Harchand Gill in multi-crore ponzi scam
Adani Group pre-pays over $900 million worth share-backed financing
Jindal Stainless to invest Rs 120 cr to set up two rooftop solar projects
Women in informal economy have greater career aspiration than men: Study
upGrad subsidiary 'Campus' lays off 30% workforce due to lack of VC funding
GQG founder to meet Australian investors after $1.9 bn Adani investment
PM asks India Inc to step up investment, take advantage of opportunities
India housing market to remain resilient despite higher rates: Poll
Top headlines: Foxconn eyes second plant, Son invites start-up founders
Dealmakers in India should expect another strong year for M&As: JPMorgan
You are here: Home » Companies » News
CBI arrests Pearls Group director Harchand Gill in multi-crore ponzi scam
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Vedanta may buy 6% more stake in Hindustan Zinc for Rs 7,900 cr

Govt planning OFS to sell 15% stake by March-end, will lose special rights over company; sources says Vedanta is looking raise about $1 billion from three foreign banks to fund the acquisition

Topics
Vedanta  | Hindustan Zinc | acquisition

Dev Chatterjee  |  Mumbai 

Vedanta
Banking sources said Vedanta is in talks with three foreign banks to raise close to $1 billion to finance the acquisition.

The Vedanta group, which currently owns 64.9 per cent stake in Hindustan Zinc, is planning to acquire an additional 6 per cent stake in the company, as and when the government sells its holding.

TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW NOW AT JUST RS 249 A MONTH.

SUBSCRIBE TO INSIGHTS

What you get on Business Standard Premium?

  • icon Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • icon Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • icon Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
  • icon Pick your 5 favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • icon 26 years of website archives.
  • icon Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
OR

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Vedanta

First Published: Tue, March 07 2023. 14:21 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.