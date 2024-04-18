Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers: Why IIFL Sec is bullish on telecom sector

Driven by imminent tariff hikes post General elections in April/May 2024, and the government's push towards ensuring a three-player market, brokerage firm IIFL Securities has turned bullish on the Indian telecom sector.

As it expects down-trading to be limited, considering the staple nature of telecom, the brokerage has upgraded Vodafone Idea stock to 'Add' with a target price of Rs 14 -- an upside of 8.3 per cent from current levels.

It has also upgraded Indus Towers stock to 'Buy' with a target of Rs 379, and has raised Bharti Airtel stock’s target price to Rs 1,379 from Rs 1,215,