Vodafone Idea, Indus Towers: Why IIFL Sec is bullish on telecom sector

IIFL Securities has also upgraded Indus Towers stock to 'Buy' with a target of Rs 379, and has raised Bharti Airtel stock's target price to Rs 1,379

Tanmay Tiwary New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 18 2024 | 10:03 AM IST

Driven by imminent tariff hikes post General elections in April/May 2024, and the government's push towards ensuring a three-player market, brokerage firm IIFL Securities has turned bullish on the Indian telecom sector.

As it expects down-trading to be limited, considering the staple nature of telecom, the brokerage has upgraded Vodafone Idea stock to 'Add' with a target price of Rs 14 -- an upside of 8.3 per cent from current levels.

It has also upgraded Indus Towers stock to 'Buy' with a target of Rs 379, and has raised Bharti Airtel stock’s target price to Rs 1,379 from Rs 1,215,
Vodafone Idea Telecom Bharti Airtel Indus Towers telecom sector in India

First Published: Apr 18 2024 | 9:50 AM IST

