Sensex (-0.07%)
65970.04 -47.77
Nifty (-0.04%)
19794.70 -7.30
Nifty Smallcap (0.25%)
6436.05 + 16.15
Nifty Midcap (0.06%)
42050.45 + 23.15
Nifty Bank (0.44%)
43769.10 + 191.60
Heatmap

Wagers on four IPOs top Rs 2 trillion; Tata Technologies subscribed 69x

Tata Tech subscribed 69x; Breaks record for highest no. of applications

IPO
Premium

Samie Modak Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 24 2023 | 9:35 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Investors placed cumulative bids exceeding Rs 2 trillion on four initial public offerings (IPOs) that closed on Friday. 

Tata Technologies led the pack with its maiden share sale oversubscribed nearly 70 times, attracting bids surpassing Rs 1.56 trillion. The smaller offerings of Flair Writing Industries and Gandhar Oil Refinery (India) each drew bids worth over Rs 20,000 crore. FedBank Financial’s Rs 1,092 crore offering witnessed a relatively subdued response, with just over two times oversubscription. A day earlier, the state-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency’s IPO had attracted nearly 39 times subscription, with bids nearing Rs 58,500 crore.

The first share sale by a Tata group company in nearly two decades also drew the highest number of applications. Tata Tech’s Rs 3,042

Also Read

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

Where are HNIs investing? Top stocks bought, sold by the rich in June quarter

Analysts upbeat on Tata Tech IPO; GMP signals robust demand

Tata Technologies sets Rs 475-500 as price band for Rs 3,043-crore IPO

Market regulator Sebi plans overhaul of insider 'trading plan' framework

Sebi proposes flexibility in framework of trading plans under insider rules

What Sebi intends to do to protect investors from volatility in market: SC

L&T, RIL, AU Small Finance Bank: Chris Wood rejigs India equity portfolio

Defence shares in focus; HAL hits new high, BDL, Mazagon Dock gain up to 4%

Topics : initial public offering IPO tata technology Indian markets high networth individuals

First Published: Nov 24 2023 | 9:35 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveAnimal MovieOnePlus 12Telangana Elections LIVEHimalayan 450 LaunchState Assembly Elections 2023 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayUttarakhand Tunnel Collapse

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrowAfter BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variantGenerative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many statesUttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this yearSBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon