Weak demand, higher input costs may put pressure on UltraTech Cement

UltraTech Cement reported robust Q4FY25 numbers with strong realisations and some volume growth. Consolidated revenue was up by 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (+29.7 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹23,060 crore.

Blended realisation per tonne improved 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y and rose 8.1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹6,326 per tonne. Operating profit was up by 12.3 per cent Y-o-Y and improved 59.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹4,620 crore. The realisation of operating profit/tonne was up 8.0 per cent Y-o-Y (+32.9 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹1,267/ tonne.

Although opex rose, it was offset by strong realisation growth. The adjusted net profit was