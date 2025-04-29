Tuesday, April 29, 2025 | 11:07 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / Weak demand, higher input costs may put pressure on UltraTech Cement

Weak demand, higher input costs may put pressure on UltraTech Cement

Blended realisation per tonne improved 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y and rose 8.1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹6,326 per tonne. Operating profit was up by 12.3 per cent Y-o-Y and improved 59.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹4,620 cr

Ultratech Cement
Premium

Strong operational performance and acquisitions have ensured the company remains a market leader. The integration of acquisitions is continuing. The net debt/operating profit is comfortable at 1.16 times, and the aim is to deleverage to 0.5 times. (P

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Apr 29 2025 | 10:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

UltraTech Cement reported robust Q4FY25 numbers with strong realisations and some volume growth. Consolidated revenue was up by 13 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) (+29.7 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹23,060 crore.
 
Blended realisation per tonne improved 8.7 per cent Y-o-Y and rose 8.1 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹6,326 per tonne. Operating profit was up by 12.3 per cent Y-o-Y and improved 59.5 per cent Q-o-Q to ₹4,620 crore. The realisation of operating profit/tonne was up 8.0 per cent Y-o-Y (+32.9 per cent Q-o-Q) to ₹1,267/ tonne. 
 
Although opex rose, it was offset by strong realisation growth. The adjusted net profit was
Topics : UltraTech Cement stock market trading cement industry

What you get on BS Premium?

  • Unlock 30+ premium stories daily hand-picked by our editors, across devices on browser and app.
  • Pick your favourite companies, get a daily email with all news updates on them.
  • Full access to our intuitive epaper - clip, save, share articles from any device; newspaper archives from 2006.
  • Preferential invites to Business Standard events.
  • Curated newsletters on markets, personal finance, policy & politics, start-ups, technology, and more.
VIEW ALL FAQs

Need More Information - write to us at assist@bsmail.in

HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon