Weak guidance, muted sentiment to weigh on near term IT outlook

Customer sentiment across BFSI, retail and technology (particularly in US) was poor. The banking sector crisis in March 2023 may lead to uncertainty and growth deceleration across other verticals as well. But the UK, Canada and Scandinavia areas continued to outperform.

For TCS, revenue in constant currency (CC) terms grew at 0.6 per cent on a quarter-on-quarter (QoQ) basis. Weakness was visible in North America, primarily due to deferred discretionary spending. On the year-on-year YoY basis, revenue grew by 10.7 per cent.