Weekly Expiry: Will Nifty hold 18,200 level at close today?

The weekly options data suggests that the Nifty may see limited upside on Thursday with resistance likely around 18,250 - 18,275 range.

Rex Cano Mumbai
Last Updated : May 18 2023 | 9:27 AM IST
NIFTY 
Bias: May see limited upside
Put-Call Ratio (PCR): 0.63
The Nifty 50 weekly contracts are entering the expiry day (Thursday) on a nervous note given the back-to-back losses in the last two trading sessions. 
Topics : Nifty Outlook F&O Strategies Trading strategies derivatives trading Bank Nifty Nifty futures index options

First Published: May 18 2023 | 9:26 AM IST

