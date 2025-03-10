Monday, March 10, 2025 | 03:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Why are midcap, smallcap indices underperforming today? Details here

Why are midcap, smallcap indices underperforming today? Details here

Nifty SmallCap 100 index plunged as much as 1.95 per cent to an intraday low of 15,201.75, while Nifty MidCap 100 index slipped 1.60 per cent to an intraday low of 48,403

Markets, Stock market, sensex, stock market indices

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

SI Reporter New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 3:30 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Broader markets slip in trade: Broader market indices, Nifty SmallCap and Nifty MidCap were under pressure on Monday, March 10, 2025, as they fell up to 2 per cent in intraday deals on NSE. 
 
Nifty SmallCap 100 index plunged as much as 1.95 per cent to an intraday low of 15,201.75, while Nifty MidCap 100 index slipped 1.60 per cent to an intraday low of 48,403.
 
At the time of publishing the report, 360One (down 7 per cent), Triveni Turbine (down 6.5 per cent), Titagarh (down 6 per cent), Apar Industries (down 6 per cent), BirlaSoft (down 5.5 per cent), and Sterling and Wilson Renewable Energy (down 5 per cent) were among the top losers on the Nifty SmallCap 100 index.
 
 
Similarly, Kalyan Jewellers (down 5.6 per cent), Dixon Technologies (down 5.5 per cent), CG power (down 4.9 per cent), BSE (4 per cent), FACT (3.9 per cent), and Indian Bank (down 3.5 per cent) were among the top losers in the Nifty SmallCap index.
 
Ravi Singh, SVP of retail research at Religare Broking noted that after four consecutive days of positive momentum, both MidCap and SmallCap indices faced a sell-off today, dropping nearly 2 per cent from their recent highs. 

Also Read

stock market, market, stock brokers

Mukul Agrawal portfolio stock soars 9% in weak market; nears 52-week high

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

Poonawalla Fincorp climbs 2% on foraying into education loan business

Market, BSE, NSE, NIfty, Stock Market, investment

HFCL shares gain over 2% on bagging Rs 44-crore contract from Indian Army

Godrej Consumer Products

Godrej Consumer gains on starting commercial production at new Chennai unit

broker, stock market

Broking stocks under pressure; 360 One, Geojit, JM Financial fall up to 8%

 
The selling pressure, he believes, was driven by a mix of factors, including high valuations despite declines of more than 18 per cent and 20 per cent from their peaks, ongoing economic uncertainties, and liquidity concerns. 
 
Additionally, Asian markets witnessed a downturn due to concerns over US tariffs and deflationary pressures in China, he added. 
 
“Given the current situation, it would be prudent to wait for more favourable levels, as both MidCap and SmallCap indices remain expensive and may see further corrections in the near-term,” advised Singh
 
Notably, excluding today’s losses, Nifty MidCap and SmallCap indices have fallen 23.85 per cent and 27.16 per cent, respectively, from their 52-week highs.
 
From a technical point of view, analysts said that SmallCap and MidCap indices faced resistance at the R3 monthly Camarilla pivot, which they struggled to break in the current session. This key resistance level led to selling pressure, causing both indices to trade in the red today. Moreover, MidCap found resistance near 11,200, while SmallCap faced resistance at 15,600. 
 
“The inability to sustain above these levels triggered profit booking and consolidation, influencing overall sentiment. Traders closely watched these levels for potential breakouts or further corrections,” said Jigar S Patel is a senior manager of equity research at Anand Rathi.

More From This Section

BSE, NSE, Indian share market, Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex down 200 pts, Nifty near 22,450 as RIL, L&T weigh; SMIDs slide up to 2%

Adani Group

Adani Grp stocks rally: Power, Ports, Enterprises jump up to 6% on March 10

Highway, Road

IRB Infra reports 18% jump in Feb toll revenue; shares see profit booking

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Bodal Chemicals up 19% after govt imposes anti-dumping on imports of TCCA

Markets, stocks, buy, sell, trading, shares, stock market

Stocks to Buy: 24% upside likely in these 5 shares with mcap below Rs 20 cr

Topics : Buzzing stocks Markets Sensex Nifty MARKETS TODAY broader market meltdown BSE Sensex Nifty50 Nifty Midcap 100 Nifty Midcap 100 stocks Nifty midcap Midcap smallcap stocks Midcap smallcap Share price share market Indian equities S&P BSE Sensex Trending Market trends

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 3:15 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayDelhi Weather CBSE Class 10th Maths Paper AnalysisLatest News LIVEParliament Budget Session LIVEIFFA Awards 2025 List TSPSC Results
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon