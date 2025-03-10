Monday, March 10, 2025 | 12:27 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / News / Stocks to Buy: 24% upside likely in these 5 shares with mcap below Rs 20 cr

Stocks to Buy: 24% upside likely in these 5 shares with mcap below Rs 20 cr

Here's a technical check on Ortin Global, DCM Financial, Shanti Overseas, Lypsa Gems and Usha Martin Education that trade on the NSE with a market cap of less than Rs 20 crore.

Rex Cano Mumbai
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2025 | 12:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Here are 5 stock ideas based on technical analysis while the equity market counters a phase of high volatility. The NSE Nifty 50 has shed over 4 per cent so far this year, while the broader Nifty 500 index has dropped 8.4 per cent.  The markets have been vulnerable to selling pressure amid Trump tariff-related uncertainties', tepid corporate earnings in Q3 and sustained selling by foreign investors.  These 5 stocks - Ortin Global, DCM Financial Services, Shanti Overseas India, Lypsa Gems & Jewellery and Usha Martin Education & Solutions - traded on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) with a market capitalisation (mcap) of less than Rs 20 crore, and can potentially rally up to 24 per cent, indicate technical charts.  Ortin Global  Current Price: Rs 12.17  Upside Potential: 20.2%  Support: Rs 11.83; Rs 11.22  Resistance: Rs 12.60; Rs 13.90  Ortin Global stock has surged nearly 21 per cent from its February low of Rs 10.44. The stock is now seen testing resistance at its 20-DMA (Daily Moving Average) at Rs 12.60. Break and sustained trade above the same can trigger a rally towards Rs 14.63. Interim resistance is seen at Rs 13.90. On the downside, the stock is expected to find support around Rs 11.83 and Rs 11.22 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  DCM Financial Services  Current Price: Rs 5.83  Upside Potential: 21.8%  Support: Rs 5.72; Rs 5.47  Resistance: Rs 5.98; Rs 6.50; Rs 6.90  DCM Financial Services has rallied nearly 11 per cent from its recent low, and is seen testing resistance at its 20-DMA at Rs 5.98. The bias at the counter is expected to remain favourable as long as the stock holds above Rs 5.72 and Rs 5.47 support levels. On the upside, break and sustained trade above the 20-DMA can trigger a rally towards Rs 7.10; with interim resistance likely around Rs 6.50 and Rs 6.90 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  ALSO READ: Power stocks: Buy in Summer, Sell in Winter; chart hints up to 27% upside  Shanti Overseas India  Current Price: Rs 12.47  Upside Potential: 20.3%  Support: Rs 11.74; Rs 11.47  Resistance: Rs 13.13; Rs 13.43; Rs 14.05  Shanti Overseas is trading with a positive bias for the fifth straight trading session. The stock seems on course to test the super trend line resistance at Rs 13.13; above which a rally towards Rs 15 seems possible. Intermediate resistance for the stock can be anticipated around Rs 13.43 and Rs 14.05 levels. In case of a dip, the 20-DMA at Rs 11.74 can act as near-term support; below which support for the stock exists at Rs 11.47 and Rs 10.93 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Lypsa Gems  Current Price: Rs 7.70  Upside Potential: 24%  Support: Rs 7.12; Rs 6.80; Rs 6.30  Resistance: Rs 8.26  Lypsa Gems has hit the 20 per cent upper limit in trades today; and in the process has given a fresh breakout on the daily scale. The overall bias for the stock is expected to remain bullish as long as the stock holds above Rs 6.30; with near support at Rs 7.12 and Rs 6.80 levels. On the upside, the stock can soar to Rs 9.55, with interim resistance likely at Rs 8.26. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART  Usha Martin Education  Current Price: Rs 5.56  Upside Potential: 22.3%  Support: Rs 5.17; Rs 5.14  Resistance: Rs 6; Rs 6.28; Rs 6.44  Usha Martin Education is trading in a fairly oversold zone, and close to its 200-WMA (Weekly Moving Average) - a key moving average the stock has held for the last five years. The 200-WMA stands at Rs 5.17, and coincides with the 20-MMA (Monthly Moving Average) at 5.14. Thus as long as these support levels are held, a pullback can be expected. On the upside, the stock can potentially bounce back to Rs 6.80; with interim resistance likely around Rs 6, Rs 6.28 and Rs 6.44 levels. CLICK HERE FOR THE CHART 

First Published: Mar 10 2025 | 12:18 PM IST

