Why RBI's forex cap has not worked to stabilise rupee amid pressures

Market participants said the directive on net open positions may have had unintended consequences. The rupee, after opening over 1 per cent stronger, reversed course to breach the 95-per-dollar mark, as multiple existing pressures continued to weigh on the currency.

On Friday, RBI capped banks' net open position (NOP) in the onshore forex market to $100 million, overriding board-set internal caps of 25 per cent of capital.

After building up its forward book, both onshore and offshore, which is estimated to have hit around $100 billion by March, and selling over $15 billion from reserves in the first three weeks of March, the RBI has turned to additional measures to support the rupee.

Market participants said that while this move sharply restricts banks’ ability to hold long dollar positions in the onshore market, it is unlikely to address the underlying pressures weighing on the rupee.

“The bottom line is that the RBI's cap does not change the underlying dynamics that fuelled pressure on the currency in the first place,” a report by Barclays said.

“We note that while the RBI cap had a knee-jerk impact, initially boosting the INR, the effect is already fading quickly. In short, the rupee remains particularly vulnerable to an oil supply shock, while India's BoP position may deteriorate further, and capital and financial account pressures are increasing,” the report said, adding importers’ dollar buying is also expected to pick up, likely outweighing any exporter dollar selling. Moreover, RBI's outstanding forward book exposure adds to dollar buying pressures.

The rupee remains particularly vulnerable to an oil supply shock, with Brent crude oil prices trading at $115 per barrel, along with India’s balance of payments position at risk of further deterioration amid rising pressures on the capital and financial account.

“Despite initial strength supported by the RBI’s move to reduce banks’ overnight net open position limits, the rupee failed to hold gains and reversed sharply due to a combination of rising crude oil prices, persistent geopolitical tensions, and a strong dollar environment,” said Abhishek Goenka, founder & chief executive officer of IFA Global.

The State Bank of India said in a report that the move to rationalise banks’ open positions, while well-intentioned, appears to have widened the gap between onshore and offshore markets.

Typically, Indian banks, both public and private, run long positions in the onshore market and short positions offshore, while foreign banks tend to hold the opposite. As these positions are unwound, liquidity strains are beginning to emerge, potentially creating a feedback loop that pushes offshore premiums sharply higher.

“We believe the $100 mn limit should be imposed on the trading book only and not on whole bank book level as it creates operational challenges. This is also important as many FPIs and some FDI players would be taking out their funds in present situation (reallocation / profit booking) and would be placing genuine demands on banks to fulfil on order matching basis,” the report said.

Market participants further said that a more staggered implementation may have yielded better results, making the timing of the decision somewhat surprising. Banks, however, were able to shift part of their exposures to corporates and unwind positions in a calibrated manner, limiting losses on their books.

“Banks managed to transfer positions to corporates and also unwind out of it without causing a loss to their portfolio,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.