'Wide opportunity set makes a case for mid-, small-cap allocation'

The mid- and small-cap space, which has been drawing cautious views from experts over the past two years due to elevated valuations, has received a constructive outlook from a fund house.

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) on Monday said the growing presence of high-quality, sector-leading companies in the mid- and small-cap segment makes a strong case for meaningful allocation.

“While there has been a large inflow of money into mid- and small-cap stocks over the past couple of years, it does not mean that all opportunities are exhausted. Valuations are elevated in pockets, but there remain several sector leaders and