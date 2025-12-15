Monday, December 15, 2025 | 07:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Markets / News / 'Wide opportunity set makes a case for mid-, small-cap allocation'

'Wide opportunity set makes a case for mid-, small-cap allocation'

Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) on Monday said the growing presence of high-quality, sector-leading companies in the mid- and small-cap segment makes a strong case for meaningful allocation

Investors, mutual fund, DII
premium

Abhishek Kumar Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 15 2025 | 7:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The mid- and small-cap space, which has been drawing cautious views from experts over the past two years due to elevated valuations, has received a constructive outlook from a fund house.
 
Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India) on Monday said the growing presence of high-quality, sector-leading companies in the mid- and small-cap segment makes a strong case for meaningful allocation.
 
“While there has been a large inflow of money into mid- and small-cap stocks over the past couple of years, it does not mean that all opportunities are exhausted. Valuations are elevated in pockets, but there remain several sector leaders and
Topics : stock market trading Mid cap small cap investing
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon