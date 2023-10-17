close
Yield on high-rated NBFC to harden further by December, tracking g-sec

The AAA-rated bond yields settled at 7.83-7.92 per cent on Monday, whereas, the yields on AA-rated bonds settled at 8.63-8.66 per cent

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2023 | 7:55 PM IST
The yield on corporate bonds of higher-rated non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) is seen hardening further by December, tracking the rise in the yield on government securities, market participants said.

On the other hand, the yield on non-AAA-rated bonds might trade at the current levels as they are already elevated.

Topics : NBFC government bond Government securities

First Published: Oct 17 2023 | 7:24 PM IST

