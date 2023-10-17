Yield on high-rated NBFC to harden further by December, tracking g-sec

'Bond yields could stay under pressure over the next 6 months'
After JP Morgan, Bloomberg index may add India; analysts eye $20 bn inflow
Analysts see bond yields hitting 7.5% in near-term; how should you invest?
Analysts turn cautious on Asian markets; India remains an outlier
JP Morgan bond index rebalancing: Borrowing costs in India to get cheaper
India market's derivative skew point to gamification, says Axis MF
Govt to sell up to 7% stake in HUDCO through an offer for sale this week
Domestic mutual funds rollout US bond as yields reach multi-year highs
Wipro likely to lag peers with dismal 1.3% yearly revenue growth in Q2FY24
Newgen Software soars 14%, hits new high on strong September quarter result