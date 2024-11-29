Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / News / Zee Ent up 8% as shareholders reject proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka

Zee Ent up 8% as shareholders reject proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka

The shareholders of Zee Entertainment have rejected a proposal for the reappointment of Punit Goenka as director, as per its regulatory filing

Zee

Zee(Photo: Shutterstock)

SI Reporter Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 29 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Zee Entertainment shares jumped 7.6 per cent on BSE in Friday's trade and logged an intraday high of Rs 132.6 per share. The counter saw buying after shareholders reject the proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka as director.
 
Around 12:29 PM, Zee Entertainment's share price was up 4.75 per cent at Rs 129 per share on BSE. In comparison, the BSE Sensex was up 0.84 per cent at 79,709.49. The market capitalisation of the company stood at Rs 12,390.70 crore. The 52-week high of the stock stood at Rs 299.5 per share and the 52-week low was at Rs 114.4 per share. 
 
 
The shareholders of Zee Entertainment have rejected a proposal for the reappointment of Punit Goenka as director, as per its regulatory filing.
 
The filing by Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) stated that the resolution for the reappointment of Goenka was defeated in the annual general meeting (AGM) of the company.
 
Resolution number three in the AGM, which proposed the reappointment of Goenka as director, was supported by only 49.54 per cent of the total number of votes cast while 50.4 per cent voted against the resolution. 

More From This Section

Mining

Lloyds Metals hits new high; stock zooms 102% in 1 year on healthy earnings

drugs, pharma sector

Nifty Pharma jumps over 2%: Analysts decode the drivers behind the rally

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex up 650 pts, Nifty tests 24,100; Adani Green, Energy zoom over 12%

silver trading silver investment

Sharekhan suggests buying silver on dips amid geopolitical concerns

Gold, Gold price, Gold rate

Gold to trade choppy amid war tensions; Sharekhan suggests 'Buy on dips'

 
"Resolution No. 3 (Goenka's reappointment) failed to get the requisite majority of votes as required under the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013, and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015," ZEEL said.
 
This is a major setback for Goenka who is currently the CEO of the company. Several proxy firms had earlier advised the shareholders to vote against resolution number three.  Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) is a major Indian media and entertainment company. It is a leading player in television broadcasting, film production, digital content, and related services. Founded in 1992 and part of the Essel Group, Zee Entertainment operates numerous TV channels across a variety of languages and genres, including entertainment, news, and sports.
 
In the past one year, Zee Entertainment shares have lost 51.2 per cent against Sensex's rise of 18 per cent. 

Also Read

Zee

ZEEL shareholders reject proposal to reappoint Punit Goenka as director

Zee

Arbitral tribunal rejects Zee Entertainment's claims against PSU RailTel

Zee, ZEEL

Breakout Alert: Can Zee stock be 4th time lucky? Key levels here

Zee

ZEE gains 7% after Punit Goenka resigns as MD to take over reins as CEO

Punit Goenka, MD & CEO at Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Punit Goenka resigns as Managing Director of ZEE, appointed as CEO

Topics : Zee Entertainment BSE Sensex NSE Nifty Nifty50 MARKETS TODAY Buzzing stocks stock market trading Markets Sensex Nifty Punit Goenka

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 29 2024 | 12:38 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVERajesh Power Services IPO allotmentSuraksha Diagnostic IPO opens todayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon