Stock Market LIVE Updates: GIFT Nifty hints flat start; Enviro Infra to list; Asian shares down
Stock Market LIVE: Angel One, Adani Green, BSE, Delhivery, Jio Financial, LIC, Lodha, Nykaa, Paytm, PF Fintech, SJVN and Zomato among 45 new stocks to start trading in the F&O segment from today.
Stock Market LIVE Updates, Friday, November 29, 2024: Benchmark equity indices are likely to start Friday's trading session on a quiet note indicates the GIFT Nifty futures, which were seen hovering around the previous day's close. Following yesterday's sharp sell-off, investors are likely to remain nimble footed in today's trading session, with focus on GDP numbers and Asian markets. On Thursday, the Sensex and the Nifty dipped up to 1.5 per cent each amid the monthly F&O expiry and concerns following a wide-spread attack by Russia on Ukraine energy-related infrastructure. Another worrying factor for the markets will be the resumption of selling by foreign investors after a brief 2-day net buying. According to data available on the Sebi website, FIIs net sold stocks worth Rs 11,756.25 crore on November 28, while domestic institutional investors were net buyers of shares to the tune of Rs 8,718.30 crore. On Friday, among individual stocks, shares of Adani Group of companies are likely to remain in focus after Abu Dhabi-based International Holding Company (IHC) reaffirmed its support for the Adani Group, saying its outlook on investments in the group remains unchanged despite the US indictment charges. That apart shares of Adani Green, Angel One, BSE, Delhivery, DMart, Jio Financial Services, LIC India, Lodha, Nykaa, Paytm, PF Fintech, SJVN and Zomato among 45 others may also witness keen investor interest as these stock start trading in the futures & options segment from today onwards. New rules of the game The BSE has announced change in the expiry day for its key weekly and monthly derivatives contracts - Sensex, Bankex and Sensex 50 - from Friday to Tuesday. The changes will come into effect from January 1, 2025. As per the existing schedule, the Sensex contracts will expire for the November series today. Further, in a a major overhaul for the markets, Sebi has proposed to impleted interoperability of stock exchanges across segments, including cash, derivatives, currency, and interest rate derivatives from April 1, 2025 onwards. IPO Updates In the primary market, Enviro Infra Engineers IPO (Mainline) and Lamosaic India IPO (SME) will list on the bourses on Friday. As of Thursday, Enviro Infra Engineers commanded a premium in excess of 30 per cent in the grey market. READ MORE Among others, subscription remains open for Suraksha Diagnostic (Mainline), Ganesh Infraworld (SME), Agarwal Toughened Glass India (SME), Abha Power and Steel (SME) and Apex Ecotech (SME) IPOs. Rajputana Biodiesel IPO (SME) will have its allotment finalised today. Global Markets Asian shares slipped on Friday while the yen was aiming for its best week in four months as strong local inflation data had traders favouring an imminent rate hike from the Bank of Japan. Japan's Nikkei dropped 0.7 per cent as the yen surged after Tokyo's inflation data. Data showed core consumer prices in Japan's capital accelerated in November and stayed above the central bank's 2 per cent target in a sign of broadening price pressure. The dollar fell 0.9 per cent to 150.17 yen, bringing its weekly loss to 3 per cent, the biggest since late July. Elsewhere in Asia, Kospi, in particular, had plunged 1.7 per cent. Taiwan and Hang Seng were down around 0.3 per cent each, while China's Shanghai Composite index advanced 0.2 per cent. On Thursday, the US markets were shut for trading on account of Thanksgiving holiday; tonight the market will be open for turncated trading session. Among commodities, oil prices ticked up after Israel and Lebanese armed group Hezbollah traded accusations that their ceasefire had been violated, and as Israeli tanks fired on south Lebanon. OPEC+ also delayed by a few days a meeting likely to extend production cuts. (With Inputs from Reuters)
Stock Market LIVE Updates: CarDekho Group's net revenue increases 54% to Rs 2,074 crore in FY24
Stock Market LIVE Updates: CarDekho Group, the auto-tech and fintech solution provider, recorded a net revenue of Rs 2,074 crore in FY24, a 54 per cent growth year-on-year from Rs 1,347 crore in FY23. The group said its diversified portfolio outpaced industry growth rates, with the overall growth largely powered by the strong performance of its insuretech arm, InsuranceDekho, and fintech platform, Rupyy. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: RIL arm acquires 21% stake in US-based Wavetech Helium for $12 million
Stock Market LIVE Updates: A US subsidiary of Reliance Industries (RIL) has picked up a 21 per cent stake in US-based Wavetech Helium, Inc. (WHI), marking the oil-to-telecom conglomerate’s expansion in the helium segment which has a significantly lower carbon footprint. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amazon India's first-ever Black Friday event to go live on November 29
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Amazon India has announced its inaugural Black Friday event, running from November 29 to December 2. A hugely celebrated event globally, Amazon India’s first-ever Black Friday event will feature deals on brands including Apple, Samsung, Sony, Nike, Calvin Klein, Adidas, Tommy Hilfiger, Panasonic, Jean Paul, Dabur, LG, ALDO, Swarovski, and more across electronics, appliances, fashion, and beauty categories. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ola Electric's Bhavish Aggarwal declares a price war in e-scooters
Stock Market LIVE Updates: On Tuesday, Ola Electric’s founder Bhavish Aggarwal announced two electric scooters — Ola S1Z and Gig — starting at an ex-showroom price of Rs 39,999. This is the cheapest Ola e-scooter since it entered the market. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: India will have more than two major airlines: Air India CEO Campbell Wilson
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Aviation in India is undergoing a phase of consolidation and stability and as it becomes more profitable, it will “certainly” have more than two major airlines in “due course”, Air India Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director Campbell Wilson on Thursday said. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: No discussion yet on investments by Tesla, Starlink in India, says Goyal
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday said that no discussion has taken place with regard to investments by American tech billionaire Elon Musk-owned Tesla and Starlink. Goyal, who was addressing a press conference here in the Capital, stated that as both issues were handled by different ministries, he had no personal knowledge of what was happening. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Supply disruptions to hit production and deliveries in 2024, says Audi India
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Audi India has forecast a decline in sales for the remaining months of 2024, citing persistent global supply chain disruptions that continue to impair production and deliveries. Despite robust demand for luxury vehicles, the German automaker faces challenges in meeting customer expectations due to these bottlenecks. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: We open 65,000 savings accounts a day, says SBI Chairman CS Setty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Challa Sreenivasulu Setty, who took charge as chairman of State Bank of India (SBI) in August, says the conversion of net profit from operating profit is moving towards 70 per cent, which indicates culmination of efforts from all fronts. In an interview with Manojit Saha and Abhijit Lele, he says SBI is comfortable with liquidity with the overall credit-deposit (CD) ratio at a modest 68 per cent and the aim is to maintain the incremental CD ratio at 100 per cent. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Rewriting maritime map: Centre charts course for broader ship ownership
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Building on the Centre’s Budget announcement this year to increase India’s share in ship owning and shipbuilding, the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways is looking to overhaul the domestic maritime space by introducing four new legislations. These proposed Bills, among other provisions, will allow for an expanded scope of ownership for ships to be considered India-flagged. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI's business may hit Rs 100 trillion in FY26, says Chairman CS Setty
Stock Market LIVE Updates: State Bank of India – the country’s largest lender – is poised to touch the Rs 100 trillion mark in total business in the next financial year, provided it maintains the current rate of 14-16 per cent loan growth and 10 per cent growth in deposits, said SBI Chairman CS Setty. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: SBI, PC Jeweller, and Adani Group shares among top stocks to track on Nov 29
Stock Market LIVE Updates: State Bank of India (SBI): In an exclusive interview with Business Standard, SBI Chairman CS Setty said that the public sector lender is poised to touch the Rs 100 trillion mark in total business in the next financial year, provided it maintains the current rate of 14-16 per cent loan growth and 10 per cent growth in deposits. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: HDFC Sec's Nandish Shah recommends a Bull Spread strategy on L&T Fin
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Long build up is seen in the L&T Fin Futures, where we have seen 18 per cent rise in the open interest with price rising by 2.5 per cent. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Ravi Nathani decodes trading strategies on Nifty metal, consumption
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty metal index is poised for a minor correction in the near-term following a sharp decline and subsequent technical bounce. The recent high at 9,130 and the previous low at 8,652 have established a well-defined resistance and support range on the charts. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Will Enviro Infra engineers IPO list with bang? GMP up 33%, Experts weigh
Stock Market LIVE Updates: The unlisted shares of specialised water and wastewater management company Enviro Infra Engineers continue to command a strong premium in the grey market ahead of their market debut, scheduled for November 29, 2024. The company's shares are trading at around Rs 197, reflecting a grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 49 or 33.11 per cent over the IPO allotment price of Rs 148, according to sources tracking grey market activities. The current grey market trends suggest a favorable listing for the Enviro Infra Engineers shares. READ MORE
Stock Market LIVE Updates: Markets Today: GDP; Sensex, Bankex new expiry day; Enviro Infra IPO listing
Stock Market LIVE Updates: As benchmarks, Sensex and Nifty50, gear up for the final trading session of the week, all eyes will be on India’s Q2 GDP numbers. However, the mood remains cautious, with weak cues from Asia-Pacific markets and the absence of direction from Wall Street, which was closed on Thursday, November 28, for Thanksgiving. READ MORE
