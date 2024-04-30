Business Standard
BSE to increase transaction charges on two options contracts from May 13

BSE increased charges across various turnover slabs by 24% to 32%

(Photo: Bloomberg)

Reuters MUMBAI
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Indian stock exchange operator BSE said on Tuesday it is increasing transaction charges on its two most popular options contracts based on indexes sensex and bankex from May 13.
This comes after India's markets regulator sought a higher regulatory fee structure for options contracts, which could eat into the exchange's profits. BSE estimated the total demand from the Securities and Exchange Board of India at 1.65 billion rupees.
 
Brokerage HDFC Securities said on Monday that the way to offset the impact of higher regulatory fees is to increase the transaction charges by 25% and reduce clearing charges by 10%, which will reduce the impact to only 5%-2% for fiscal 2025.
 
 

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

