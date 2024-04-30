Sebi relaxes investment norms for non-resident Indians, mutual funds

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Tuesday allowed non-resident Indians (NRIs) to own up to 100 per cent in global funds set up at the Gift City, while also permitting passive funds greater exposure to group companies.

Currently, NRIs and Overseas Citizens of India (OCIs) cannot own more than 50 per cent in a foreign portfolio investor (FPI). The move to allow greater exposure could potentially pave the way for greater flows from the Indian diaspora into domestic stocks.

“A 100 per cent contribution limit shall be available subject to the FPI submitting copies of Permanent Account Number (PAN) cards of all their NRI/OCI individual constituents, along with their economic interest in the FPI,” said Sebi.

Market experts believe a more liberalised regime for NRI/OCIs could lead to twin benefits—boost the fund ecosystem at Gift City as well as attract genuine flows from overseas Indians. At present, the combined holdings of NRIs and OCIs in a global fund must be less than 50 per cent, while that of a single NRI or OCI is capped at 50 per cent.

"The conditions set forth for this increased participation are meticulously designed to balance the need for flexibility with the imperative of managing regulatory risk," said Suresh Swamy, partner at Price Waterhouse & Co.

Moreover, such FPIs will still have to adhere to the granular disclosure norms on economic interest and ultimate ownership issued by the regulator in August last year. The move will ensure that the NRI route is not used to circumvent rules such as the 25 per cent minimum public shareholding requirement.

Mutual fund (MF) schemes, at present, can invest not more than 25 per cent of their net asset value (NAV) in group companies of the sponsor. The limit has been raised to 35 per cent, subject to certain conditions.

The approval of passive funds to go beyond the 25 per cent limit in sponsor’s firms will help them replicate the underlying index where the group companies comprise more than a quarter in the index. However, this flexibility will be provided only on indices specified by Sebi and will have an overall cap of 35 per cent investment. Industry players said that the move could help Jio Financial Services’ mutual fund unit as the parent, Reliance Industries, has significant weightage in several indices.

A joint venture by Jio Financial Services and Blackrock plans to enter the asset management business with opportunities in passive funds and await regulatory approval.

Sebi has also directed fund houses to implement an institutional mechanism to curb front-running in lieu of the requirement around the recording of all communication by dealers and fund managers.

The move to set up an institutional mechanism will entail more surveillance and internal controls to deter potential market abuse like front-running and insider trading. The regulator will put more onus and accountability on the management of asset management companies in such instances and will mandate the fund house to have a whistleblower mechanism.

Once such a mechanism is put in place, Sebi said it will exempt asset management company employees from stringent requirements like recording of face-to-face interactions and communications during market hours and out of office interactions.

According to market participants, several fund managers had quit the industry in recent years due to the constant surveillance on them.

In the board meeting, Sebi has also approved an option for venture capital funds to migrate to an alternative investment fund (AIF) structure to deal with unliquidated assets after their tenure. Sebi had earlier provided a framework for AIFs to deal with such situations.

Further, in a bid to promote non-institutional investors in the bond market, Sebi approved the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) and non-convertible redeemable preference shares (NCRPS) through private placement mode at a reduced face value of Rs 10,000. However, they will be required to appoint a merchant banker for the same.





