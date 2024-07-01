Business Standard
Bull market on steroids: June's record-breaking lift post LS result day low

2,425 stocks muscle their way to new peaks

Sundar Sethuraman
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2024 | 12:22 AM IST

The market’s strong rebound from its lows on election result day has led to a record-breaking 2,425 advancing stocks in June, the highest number ever seen in a single calendar month. This occurred against the backdrop of the S&P BSE Sensex and the National Stock Exchange Nifty rallying nearly 7 per cent each last month, with the Nifty Midcap 100 rising by 7.8 per cent and the Nifty Smallcap 100 by 9.7 per cent.

The previous record for the highest number of advancing stocks was 2,407 in April when the benchmark indices posted modest gains of 1

First Published: Jul 01 2024 | 12:21 AM IST

