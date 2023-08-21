Caratlane another jewel in Titan's crown; analysts positive on prospects

The announcement that Titan Company was increasing its stake in Caratlane to over 98 per cent for a consideration of Rs 4,621 crore seems to have met with the market’s approval even though analysts warned that this would pull down earnings in the near term.

Full control of the largest omnichannel light jewellery segment with 233 stores across India is considered positive. Caratlane had a turnaround in the 2022-23 financial year (FY23) with profit before tax (PBT) of Rs 48 crore and sales growth of 33 per cent, and an Ebit (earnings before interest and tax) margin of 5.5 per cent. Titan may be able to lever