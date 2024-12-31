Equities gain in choppy 2024, but face valuation, volatility risks in 2025

Despite a near 10 per cent pullback from their peak, the domestic equity markets secured their ninth consecutive annual gain in 2024. However, the pace of growth decelerated compared to the previous year, as investors contended with sluggish earnings growth, a weakening rupee, and the allure of a strong rally in US markets.

Both equity benchmarks -- the Sensex and the Nifty 50 -- closed flat on the final trading day of the year, at 78,139 and 23,645, respectively. The Sensex registered an 8.2 per cent gain for 2024, while the Nifty 50 rose by 8.8 per cent — significantly