Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Further correction could make the FMCG sector valuations attractive

FMCG growth is tied to semi-urban and rural demand. Metro and large city demand is almost saturated. Growth comes from smaller places

retail store shopping, fmcg shopping
Premium

Representational Image

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The FMCG sector has underperformed the Nifty over the past year as its 20 per cent return is trumped by 29 per cent of the benchmark index. The FMCG index saw a 2.2 per cent drop in the last session, while the Nifty lost 1 per cent. FMCG is seen as a defensive segment. The demand for staples like personal care products, groceries and snacks tend to be stable. FMCG companies are consistent dividend-payers.

The underperformance (though there were nominal share price gains in the past year) is linked to the slow consumption demand. This ties into the narrative of K-shaped

Also Read

Nifty Realty, Nifty FMCG in overbought zone: Avoid fresh long positions

Nifty FMCG, Nifty Energy: Sell on rise amid likely correction ahead

Nifty FMCG may sink 6% if it breaks this level; Metal index rangebound

Buy Nifty PSU Bank at this support; Nifty FMCG strategy eyed in this range

India's per capita FMCG consumption low compared to other economies: HUL MD

Stocks feel fresh jitters, slip to five-week lows; Sensex falls 736 points

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC OFS opens on Tue; fixes floor price of Rs 450 cr

Wealth managers advise clients to reduce their exposure to smallcaps

Auto component makers to gain from new 4-wheeler electric vehicle policy

Stocks of Adani group companies tank on report of US investigation

Topics : Sensex benchmark indices Nifty index FMCG FMCG stocks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 8:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon