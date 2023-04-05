Half of top 100 cos see cut in target price over concerns of tepid earnings

Here's why KPIT Technologies tumbled 8% on Monday

Sebi's MF Lite plank for passive funds seen boosting India ETF landscape

Larsen & Toubro gains nearly 3% as hydrocarbon business wins mega contract

TaMo, M&M: Price rise unlikely to put auto stocks in top gear, charts show

Nifty on track to hit 20,000; Sensex target at 70,000 levels: Analysts

No SVB-like scenario in India; banks are on a strong footing, say analysts

TCS, Persistent: Breakout in IT index may trigger up to 9% rally in stocks

Bank stocks can slide more; stay away for now: Analysts

Half the stocks in the Nifty 100 index have seen a reduction in their target price by analysts this year due to fears of lacklustre earnings growth and uncertain economic environment.

