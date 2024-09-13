Business Standard
Higher credit costs may impact growth of SBI Cards and Payment Services

SBI Cards and Payment Services, the only listed pure-play card issuer, saw weak growth at 3.5 per cent Y-o-Y in July

SBI Card
SBI Card

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 9:33 PM IST

The RBI’s moves against unsecured credit have contributed to a slowdown in credit cards. Card issuers have suffered higher delinquencies. Personal loan growth dropped to 6.8 per cent (December 2023-July 2024) versus 20.1 per cent (December 2022-July 2023). For the past six months, credit card receivables growth, which was at 23 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) in Q1FY25, has trailed unsecured loans at 26 per cent Y-o-Y in Q1FY25.

The June quarter (Q1FY25) has been challenging for the industry with new card additions at 0.9 million, amid credit quality risks. SBI Cards and Payment Services, the only listed

