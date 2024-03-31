Mad March: Smallcap selloff sends trading turnover into a tailspin

Equity trading volumes, both in the cash and derivatives segments, dropped in March amid wild swings in stock prices.

The average daily trading volume for the cash segment (National Stock Exchange, or NSE, and BSE combined) fell by 16.3 per cent to Rs 1.07 trillion — the lowest since November 2023.

Market players said the drop could have been sharper if not for the large block deals in companies such as ITC, Tata Consultancy Services, and IndiGo seen during the month.

Meanwhile, the futures and options (F&O) turnover dipped by 5 per cent to Rs 460 trillion (notional turnover for