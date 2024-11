New initiatives, margin gain hopes positive for logistics major Delhivery

Logistics major Delhivery has had promising Q2FY25 results.

The Q2FY25 consolidated revenue was Rs 2,190 crore (up 0.8 per cent quarter-on-quarter or Q-o-Q and 12.8 per cent year-on-year or Y-o-Y).

Express parcel revenue was Rs 1,300 crore, (up 1.7 per cent Q-o-Q/7.3 per cent Y-o-Y) alongside better yield (+5 per cent Y-o-Y) in the segment.

Express parcel volume grew 2.2 per cent Y-o-Y. Partial truckload (PTL) revenue grew 9 per cent Q-o-Q, 27.1 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 470 crore, aided by a rise in freight tonnage (up 22.7 per cent Y-o-Y).

Truck load revenue was up 1.3 per cent