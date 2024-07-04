Renewables financier IREDA's high valuation may limit further stock upside

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency’s (IREDA’s) chairman and managing director Pradip Kumar Das has announced that the company has requested the government to allow it to carry out a follow-on public offer (FPO) as it will need further equity infusion to maintain the pace of growth.

The FPO would aim to raise between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

IREDA, which provides funding assistance and other services to renewable energy and energy efficiency/conservation projects and is 75 per cent owned by the government of India, has requested the Union Finance Ministry to be included under Section 54EC