Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Renewables financier IREDA's high valuation may limit further stock upside

IREDA, which provides funding assistance and other services to renewable energy and energy efficiency/conservation projects and is 75 per cent owned by the government of India

CMD, IREDA, Pradip Kumar Das
Premium

CMD, IREDA, Pradip Kumar Das

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency’s (IREDA’s) chairman and managing director Pradip Kumar Das has announced that the company has requested the government to allow it to carry out a follow-on public offer (FPO) as it will need further equity infusion to maintain the pace of growth.

The FPO would aim to raise between Rs 4,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore.

IREDA, which provides funding assistance and other services to renewable energy and energy efficiency/conservation projects and is 75 per cent owned by the government of India, has requested the Union Finance Ministry to be included under Section 54EC

Also Read

IREDA

IREDA extends rally on heavy volumes; hits record high, soars 15% in 3 days

CMD, IREDA, Pradip Kumar Das

Ireda loan grows to Rs 9,136 cr in April-June; disbursements rose by 67.6%

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

IREDA stock price zooms 6% on strong June quarter business update

shares

IREDA, Hudco's share price zooms up to 8% intraday; check details here

IREDA

Ireda sanctioned Rs 37,354 cr loan, disbursed Rs 25,089 cr in FY24: CMD

Topics : IREDA Indian Economy Non performing assets

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraWeather Update Latest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers.

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon