Siemens reported solid results in the July-September quarter (fourth quarter, or Q4) of 2022-23 (FY23), with the top line growing 25 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to Rs 5,808 crore.

The operating profit margin stood at 12.1 per cent, led by lower employee costs and other operating expenses.

The company follows the October-September financial year.