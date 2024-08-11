Street Signs: Nifty at a tipping point, Sebi's digital sweep, and more

Nifty at a tipping point: Will it topple or soar?

The markets experienced a roller-coaster ride last week amid a global equities selloff driven by concerns over a potential US recession. After plunging as much as 3.1 per cent to 23,960, the benchmark National Stock Exchange Nifty managed to claw back some gains, ending the week at 24,368. While bulls attempted to regain control on Friday, traders remain uncertain about the market’s direction this week. Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities, notes that the Nifty, which last closed at 24,368, is at a crucial