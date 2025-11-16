Sunday, November 16, 2025 | 10:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Street Signs: Nifty claws towards 26,500, IPO ticker tape parade, and more

Street Signs: Nifty claws towards 26,500, IPO ticker tape parade, and more

With total fundraising in 2025 already exceeding ₹1.5 trillion, the market is within striking distance of last year's record of ₹1.59 trillion

Markets eye fresh highs as Nifty inches toward 26,500, unlisted investors question steep valuation gaps, and India’s IPO wave pushes 2025 fundraising past ₹1.5 trillion.

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
Nifty claws towards 26,500: Will it hold?
 
The Nifty 50 index closed at 25,910 on Friday, posting a 1.6 per cent gain for the week. Analysts say the trend remains firmly upward, with further gains likely in the near term. “A sustained move above the 25,600–25,700 zone could push Nifty towards 26,000–26,200,” said Nagaraj Shetti, senior technical research analyst at HDFC Securities. Nilesh Jain, head of technical and derivatives research at Centrum Broking, noted that the index bounced strongly after testing the 21-day moving average near 25,750, which now serves as immediate support. “Clearing 26,000 could trigger short covering, opening
