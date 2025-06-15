RBI repo rate cuts alone can't shift India's economic growth gear

On June 6, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised the markets — it sliced the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.5 per cent and cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 bps, phased over four 25-bp tranches from September to November. The move, expected to inject ₹2.5 trillion ($30 billion) into the system, briefly lifted spirits: The Nifty index climbed 1 per cent that day, with a modest gain the day after.

However, by the end of the week, the index had slumped below its pre-cut level. The rate cut is a sideshow. With the