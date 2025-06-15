Sunday, June 15, 2025 | 09:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Opinion / Columns / RBI repo rate cuts alone can't shift India's economic growth gear

RBI repo rate cuts alone can't shift India's economic growth gear

Clearly, it is not for the RBI and its monetary policy committee (MPC) to fix any of these deep structural issues and magically create growth

REPO RATE, RBI
premium

A mere 100-bp cut will do little to spur demand. The RBI’s expected growth in gross domestic product (GDP) is projected to be the same 6.5 per cent as last year, and consumer price inflation slightly lower. This means overall growth expectations are modest. The reason: The four main economic drivers of the economy are stuck in low gear.

Debashis Basu
5 min read Last Updated : Jun 15 2025 | 9:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

On June 6, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) surprised the markets — it sliced the repo rate by 50 basis points (bps) to 5.5 per cent and cut the cash reserve ratio (CRR) by 100 bps, phased over four 25-bp tranches from September to November. The move, expected to inject ₹2.5 trillion ($30 billion) into the system, briefly lifted spirits: The Nifty index climbed 1 per cent that day, with a modest gain the day after. 
However, by the end of the week, the index had slumped below its pre-cut level. The rate cut is a sideshow. With the
Disclaimer: These are personal views of the writer. They do not necessarily reflect the opinion of www.business-standard.com or the Business Standard newspaper
Topics : MPC RBI MPC Meeting monetary policy committee RBI RBI repo rate BS Opinion
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon