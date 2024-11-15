Business Standard
Volume growth for NMDC to remain robust in H2 with environmental clearances

Steady increase in domestic demand, a strong balance sheet and moderate valuations are all positives

NMDC
Premium

Photo: X@nmdclimited

Devangshu Datta
4 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2024 | 8:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

NMDC’s revenue in Q2FY25 came in at Rs 4,900 crore (a rise of 23 per cent year-on-year or Y-o-Y), while it was down 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).
 
Iron ore production stood at 8.3 million tonnes (down 7 per cent Y-o-Y and 10 per cent Q-o-Q).
 
Sales were at 9.9 million tonnes (up 4 per cent Y-o-Y and  down 1 per cent Q-o-Q).
 
The average selling price stood at Rs 4,954/tonne (up 18 per cent Y-o-Y). The operating profit was Rs 1,400 crore (up 16 per cent Y-o-Y/down 41 per cent Q-o-Q).
 
Increase in operating costs led to operating profit/tonne
Topics : NMDC Compass stock market trading

