Volume growth for NMDC to remain robust in H2 with environmental clearances

NMDC’s revenue in Q2FY25 came in at Rs 4,900 crore (a rise of 23 per cent year-on-year or Y-o-Y), while it was down 9 per cent quarter-on-quarter (Q-o-Q).

Iron ore production stood at 8.3 million tonnes (down 7 per cent Y-o-Y and 10 per cent Q-o-Q).

Sales were at 9.9 million tonnes (up 4 per cent Y-o-Y and down 1 per cent Q-o-Q).

The average selling price stood at Rs 4,954/tonne (up 18 per cent Y-o-Y). The operating profit was Rs 1,400 crore (up 16 per cent Y-o-Y/down 41 per cent Q-o-Q).

Increase in operating costs led to operating profit/tonne