Zydus Lifesciences growth aided by acquisitions, but execution risks loom

The stock of pharma major Zydus Lifesciences is trading close to its 52-week highs and has gained 10 per cent since its quarterly results announcement last month. In addition to the June quarter performance, the gains are driven by expectations of steady growth in the domestic business and upsides from the US portfolio.

Moreover, the slew of acquisitions by Zydus Lifesciences and its subsidiary Zydus Wellness has expanded its presence across multiple categories and opened new growth opportunities. The stock, which has risen about 16 per cent in FY26, is currently trading at 25 times its FY27 price-to-earnings