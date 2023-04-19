close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

A competition law that clicks for all

Different laws for rapidly changing technology-enabled markets are neither feasible nor warranted

C K G NairM S Sahoo
competition law, markets
Premium

6 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2023 | 10:18 PM IST
Follow Us
In November 2022, the European Union enacted the Digital Markets Act, which will become effective in May 2023, to ensure fair and open digital markets. In December 2022, the Standing Committee on Finance recommended the Digital Competition Bill to ensure a fair, transparent, and contestable digital ecosystem for India. The government constituted a committee in February 2023 to examine the need for a separate law on competition in digital markets. It is really a fast catch-up.
The proponents of a separate competition law for digital markets (SCLDM) argue that entities in digital markets enjoy increasing returns to scale, and have a wealth of data, either as a product or a by-product of their operations. This enables them to achieve a dominant/monopoly position quickly, giving them the power to resort to abusive practices such as denial of markets and creation of entry barriers. Hence the proposal is to have an SCLDM that relies on ex-ante regulations and
Or

Also Read

Notifying changes in competition law may face CCI quorum challenge

Govt panel concludes stakeholder discussion on digital competition law

India-EU Competition Week on digital resolutions starts on Monday

16-member panel set up to draft Digital Competition Act within 3 months

Competition Bill may propose levying penalty on firms' global turnover

Private enterprise & renaissance of ports sector

China's RMB project making steady progress

The employment challenge in Andhra

Letters to shareholders

An updated perspective on India

Topics : competition law Markets

First Published: Apr 19 2023 | 10:18 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

A competition law that clicks for all

competition law, markets
6 min read
Premium

A dispute lost

telecom, trai, mobile, data, internet, smarphone, tech, 4g, 5g, tower, spectrum auction
3 min read
Premium

Caste consolidation

census
3 min read

Best of BS Opinion: China as a creditor, China's RMB project, and more

Yuan
2 min read
Premium

Private enterprise & renaissance of ports sector

Port
4 min read

Most Popular

View More

Premium

China's RMB project making steady progress

Yuan
6 min read
Premium

Private enterprise & renaissance of ports sector

Port
4 min read
Premium

A competition law that clicks for all

competition law, markets
6 min read
To read the full story, subscribe to BS Premium now, at just Rs 249/ month.

Key stories on business-standard.com are available only to BS Premium subscribers. Already a BS Premium subscriber?LOGIN NOW

Register to read more on Business-Standard.com
Continue
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon