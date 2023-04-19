A competition law that clicks for all

The proponents of a separate competition law for digital markets (SCLDM) argue that entities in digital markets enjoy increasing returns to scale, and have a wealth of data, either as a product or a by-product of their operations. This enables them to achieve a dominant/monopoly position quickly, giving them the power to resort to abusive practices such as denial of markets and creation of entry barriers. Hence the proposal is to have an SCLDM that relies on ex-ante regulations and

In November 2022, the European Union enacted the Digital Markets Act, which will become effective in May 2023, to ensure fair and open digital markets. In December 2022, the Standing Committee on Finance recommended the Digital Competition Bill to ensure a fair, transparent, and contestable digital ecosystem for India. The government constituted a committee in February 2023 to examine the need for a separate law on competition in digital markets. It is really a fast catch-up.